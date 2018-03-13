Milf’n: Derrick Rose’s Wife Alaina Gives Birth Last Week, And Snaps Back Already

Derrick Rose Welcomes Baby, Wife Shows Off Snatched Post Preggo Bawwwdy

Congratulations are in order fro Derrick Rose and his wife Alaina. The newlyweds just welcomed their first child together. Alaina confirmed the news to instagram followers, saying she just gave birth last week. She’s also showing off an incredible snapback.

Alaina is already down 18 pounds. Just 2 weeks ago, she still had her belly full of baby….

Due Date 🤰🏼🤱🏼🍼 A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:31am PST

Now she looks like this….

Nice! At 23, Alaina snapback seems right on the money. Congratulations to the Roses!