Exclusive: Nipsey Hussle Talks Face Tats & More On “The Raw Word” With Dr. Michael Eric Dyson & Claudia Jordan [VIDEO]

Nipsey Hussle talks about the significance of some of his many tattoos in tomorrow’s episode of “The Raw Word.”

Hussle told hosts Claudia Jordan and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson that his “God Will Rise” tattoo on his face is the most special to him – because it’s what his real name Ermias, means in Eritrean.

