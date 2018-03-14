Exclusive: Nelly Rape Accuser Fires Back At Rapper’s Defamation Claim

Monique Greene Says She Told The Truth That Nelly Forced Himself On Her Against Her Will

The woman who is suing Nelly for rape has fired back at his defamation suit against her, saying she never lied about the alleged assault and his suit is the rapper’s way of getting back at her.

Monique Greene said she told the truth when she told cops, the media and the courts that Nelly raped her following an appearance in a Seattle nightclub in 2017, according to her counterclaim, which was filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP. She said that Nelly filed his lawsuit several months after the alleged rape occurred as a means of retaliation against her.

Greene sued Nelly last year, contending his handlers lured her to his tour bus for what she thought was an after party. Instead, the young woman said the rapper raped her. He was not criminally charged.

The nightclub hostess said Nelly’s defamation case doesn’t have a leg to stand on in part because of his own illegal actions that night. She said that any alleged defamatory statements she may have made were protected by her constitutional right to free speech. And she said Nelly’s own behavior failed to prevent his reputation from being damaged.

Although Greene is now fighting the defamation case, she said in court papers that it was Nelly who has falsely dragged her name through the mud, forcing the 21-year-old to flee Seattle after receiving threats from his supporters.

She questioned why Nelly waited months before filing his defamation suit, choosing instead to first disparage her in the press and on social media, which, she was, was designed to intimidate her.

Nelly has not yet responded to Greene’s counterclaim – but he did file paperwork to have his Missouri legal eagle help represent him in the case.