SMH: United Airlines Flight Attendant Kills Passenger’s Dog By Stuffing It In The Overhead Bin

Airline Passenger’s Dog Dies In Overhead Bin

United Airlines is on a roll when it comes to dealing with passenger’s pets…and passengers in general.

Now, the flight attendants — already known for giving passengers bloody noses if the occasion calls for it — are actually killing passengers’ dogs.

According to People, a woman travelling from Houston to New York with a small child, a baby and her French Bulldog in tow was forced to place her pet inside its carrier in the overhead compartment for the duration of the flight.

Passengers report that the animal was already inside an airline-approved carrier. Typically, passengers are instructed to place such kennels underneath the seat in front of them for the duration of the flight…but for whatever reason, the flight attendant demanded that the woman store the dog in the overhead compartment. After some arguing back and forth, the woman complied and placed her dog overhead.

The bulldog reportedly barked from the bin for at least the first 30 minutes of the flight, before becoming silent.

When they landed, the owner opened the overhead bin, and removed the carrier/kennel only to discover that her dog had passed away during the flight. Flight attendants, including the one whose bright idea it was to place the dog overhead, were reportedly “frazzled” and trying to comfort the owner while she and her daughter cried.

United issued the statement on the incident:

“This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Planes are really becoming war zones between passengers and staff these days. We definitely smell a lawsuit on the way…

