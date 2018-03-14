In The Last 24 Hours Bow Wow Made A Love Song To Chris Brown AND Got Knocked Out And Twitter Is Going Haywire
- By Bossip Staff
Bow Wow Got Knocked TF Out
What a week it’s been for Bow Wow. His birthday was on Friday then everything went downhill. First, he dropped a music video spilling his guts and included this little bit about Chris Brown:
But the problem is…um…Chris Brown doesn’t seem to know much about what the hell Bow Wow is talking about. Then last night, this happened:
He got sent to the bleachers by some goon in Tampa for allegedly disrespecting Future somehow, apparently. It’s all bad. Hit the flip to see Bow Wow’s reaction to the fade and Chris Brown’s reaction to the song and Twitter’s reaction to it all. Everything is funny!