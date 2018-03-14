This Preview Clip Of Amara And JuJu DRAGGING Young Hollywood Is Absolutely Perfect

Amara vs. Young Hollywood Part 2,093

Everybody is gearing up for yet another round of Amara La Negra vs. Young Hollywood. And it looks like we’re about to get that again next week when Amara finally confronts Young Hollywood again over his colorism. But this time she’s joined by JuJu. Not only that, we get the entire mess about her maybe sleeping with him.

Imagine being THIS dumb. No matter how much you try to educate someone it's up to them to want to learn. pic.twitter.com/syHiGSixAc — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) March 13, 2018

Twitter absolutely can NOT wait and people are losing it. Take a look at everyone’s crazy reactions.