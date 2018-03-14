This Preview Clip Of Amara And JuJu DRAGGING Young Hollywood Is Absolutely Perfect
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Amara vs. Young Hollywood Part 2,093
Everybody is gearing up for yet another round of Amara La Negra vs. Young Hollywood. And it looks like we’re about to get that again next week when Amara finally confronts Young Hollywood again over his colorism. But this time she’s joined by JuJu. Not only that, we get the entire mess about her maybe sleeping with him.
Twitter absolutely can NOT wait and people are losing it. Take a look at everyone’s crazy reactions.