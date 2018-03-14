Sweet Swirl Love: Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Continue Celebrating His 27th Born Day

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

Tristan Thompson Shares Photos From His 27th Birthday Party At Beauty & Essex

As BOSSIP previously reported, Tristan Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday at Beauty & Essex following Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower this Saturday.

It looks like Tristan’s actual birthday was Tuesday because Khloe posted this sweet photo of them kissing it up.

Tristan also shared some photos from the party — looks like there were more members of Khloe’s family and friends there than Tristan’s!

@goodamerican #GoodMama 💞👖Launches Thursday 3.15.2018

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The couple has had a busy week. Khloe announced her Good American brand is launching a maternity line on Thursday.

Hit the flip for more photos from Tristan’s party.

