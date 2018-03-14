Sweet Swirl Love: Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Continue Celebrating His 27th Born Day
- By Bossip Staff
Tristan Thompson Shares Photos From His 27th Birthday Party At Beauty & Essex
As BOSSIP previously reported, Tristan Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday at Beauty & Essex following Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower this Saturday.
It looks like Tristan’s actual birthday was Tuesday because Khloe posted this sweet photo of them kissing it up.
Tristan also shared some photos from the party — looks like there were more members of Khloe’s family and friends there than Tristan’s!
The couple has had a busy week. Khloe announced her Good American brand is launching a maternity line on Thursday.
