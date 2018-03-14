Bar Tinder: Trans Woman Sues Social Dating App For Deleting Account After Revealing Post-Op Status

Image via Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Trans Woman Sues Tinder For Deactivating Her Account

A trans woman has filed a lawsuit against the dating app Tinder for cancelling her account after she revealed that she is post-op according to TMZ.

Ariel Hawkins of Portland, Oregon says she updated her profile to highlight that she is post-op and Tinder IMMEDIATELY shut her account down.

She says she was sent an email stating that she had violated their terms of service but refused to tell her specifically which term she violated.

Ariel believes that Tinder is trying to remove all trans people in order to “preserve” their brand:

“I don’t think the company understands trans people and they don’t appreciate how we may represent ourselves”

She is asking for an judge’s order to prohibit Tinder from discriminating against non-cisgender folks in Oregon

Guess we’ll see what happens…