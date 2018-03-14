Leaked Footage Of Tory Lanez & Travis Scott’s Punchless Kerfuffle Stirred Up Petty Chaos

they leaked the video of Tory Lanez tryna run the fade on Travis Scott 😳 pic.twitter.com/Am1SRcr0NZ — Trashvis (@Trashvis) March 13, 2018

Tory Lanez Vs. Travis Scott Sparks Twitter Hilarity

It’s deliciously ironic that two Rap stars (fun-sized crooner Tory Lanez and Kardashian-knocker-upper Travis Scott) accused of stealing waves from other artists beefed over stealing waves from each other and fake almost fought in dated footage that recently leaked onto the internet and sparked hilariously petty chaos across Twitter.

Tory Lanez: Let’s handle this like men and shoot the fade one on one Travis Scott: pic.twitter.com/3g1RhHjlgm — vinny (@vinny2NlCE) March 13, 2018

