Leaked Footage Of Tory Lanez & Travis Scott’s Punchless Kerfuffle Stirred Up Petty Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
It’s deliciously ironic that two Rap stars (fun-sized crooner Tory Lanez and Kardashian-knocker-upper Travis Scott) accused of stealing waves from other artists beefed over stealing waves from each other and fake almost fought in dated footage that recently leaked onto the internet and sparked hilariously petty chaos across Twitter.
Peep the hilariously petty reactions to Tory & Travis’ almost kerfuffle on the flip.