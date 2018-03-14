Ex-Friend Files: NeNe Leakes Says She’s Been Targeted By These Two Housewives Since Season 2

Put on blast…

NeNe Leakes Calls Out Two RHOA Stars

NeNe Leakes is all the way fed up with two of her RHOA costars. The O.G. housewife who’s gearing up for Thursday’s reunion taping called out her cast mates on Twitter for “targeting” her.

The same 2 ppl been against me since season 2 (Along wit some behind the scenes people) — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 13, 2018

And while she didn’t name names, people knew that she was not so subtly shading Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak.

During this season NeNe’s been denying rumors that she previously “pursued” Sheree’s prison bae Tyrone Gilliam and she doubled down on that in an exasperated tweet.

“I’m so sick of being ASKED questions abt a 2010 situation!” said NeNe.

“The amount of people that want u to look bad, be wrong, be the bad guy, be the villain, is sad.

I’m so sick of being ASKED questions abt a 2010 situation! I mean it’s 2018! Ppl will go 2 great lengths 2 try an prove u wrong! The amount of people that want u to look bad, be wrong, be the bad guy, be the villain, is sad (just thinking out loud) #smh — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 13, 2018

And if you can remember, NeNe’s also been having a NASTY feud with Kim Zolciak over her “racist” roach infestation claims so it makes sense that she thinks Kim’s got it out for her.

That’s not all, NeNe had more to say in particular about why she’s so defensive over questions about Sheree’s incarcerated boo.

Hit the flip.