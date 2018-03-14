Ex-Friend Files: NeNe Leakes Says She’s Been Targeted By These Two Housewives Since Season 2
NeNe Leakes is all the way fed up with two of her RHOA costars. The O.G. housewife who’s gearing up for Thursday’s reunion taping called out her cast mates on Twitter for “targeting” her.
And while she didn’t name names, people knew that she was not so subtly shading Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak.
During this season NeNe’s been denying rumors that she previously “pursued” Sheree’s prison bae Tyrone Gilliam and she doubled down on that in an exasperated tweet.
“I’m so sick of being ASKED questions abt a 2010 situation!” said NeNe.
“The amount of people that want u to look bad, be wrong, be the bad guy, be the villain, is sad.
And if you can remember, NeNe’s also been having a NASTY feud with Kim Zolciak over her “racist” roach infestation claims so it makes sense that she thinks Kim’s got it out for her.
That’s not all, NeNe had more to say in particular about why she’s so defensive over questions about Sheree’s incarcerated boo.
According to NeNe she doesn’t want to be connected to Tyrone because he’s “a real criminal” she also added that she has “nothing to hide” when it comes to him.
Via Bravo TV:
BravoTV.com: Why did you have that reaction when Kandi brought up Tyrone?
NeNe Leakes: I reacted that way because I was sick and tired of being connected to somebody that I have no real history with. This man is a real criminal, and I don’t take that lightly! Just look him up.
Look, I’m very open and honest about my past. I have nothing to hide, but even if there was anything there romantically, I could freely speak on it because it was before Shereé and during my breakup with Gregg. This much I can tell you: I never pursued Tyrone, and I never thought he was attractive. I can also tell you that the couple of times I was around him, something wasn’t right! However, I do think he’s the PERFECT guy for Shereé. A total match!
SHAAAAAADE.
NeNe agreed with a fan who said that the other ladies “have no lives.