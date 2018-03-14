Preciousness: Dave East Praises Baby Mama On Lil Kairi Chanel’s B-Day + Fabolous’ Celeb Kiddies Attend Party

Dave East’s Daughter Turns Two

There was a kiddie turn up on the east coast yesterday starring little Kairi Chanel. Dave East’s daughter turned 2 this week so Dave and Kairi’s mama Millie put together a family affair. Recently the parents made up after an explosive argument on social media, and now East is praising Millie for all of her hard work.

Everybody Go Thru What They Go Thru It’s Just We In A Social Media Era Where Ya Life Is Everybody Else Life. I’m Forever Thankful And Grateful For You Having Kairi And Being An Amazing Mother. Dope Ass Party You Put Together For Our Little Butt Thank You You Are Appreciated….

How sweet.

Dave, Millie, Kairi and more celebrated the B-day as a family plus Fabolous and his red-headed princes attend Kairi’s B-day after the flip.