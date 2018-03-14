No Lies Detected: R. Kelly Alleged Assault Victim Frustrated Over #MeToo, Says Folks Snoozed On Her Abuse Experience

Jerhonda Pace Expresses Disappointment Over Response To R. Kelly Alleged Abuse

Last summer Jerhonda Pace came forward, giving bold details of alleged abuse from singer R. Kelly to Buzzfeed and again on The Real Daytime. The world listened for a moment, but she says they way #MeToo was swift to dismember Harvey Weinstein’s career was hard to watch, what about her abuser? Pace tells Buzzfeed in an updated interview:

“I was livid, because when their stories came out, they received so much attention. It was just crazy, and I was like, ‘What about R. Kelly’s victims? What about us?’ Nothing happened for us.”

Pace agrees baby steps have been taken in order to bring Kelly’s victims some peace, like the #MuteRKelly movement started by Georgia activist Kenyette Tisha Barnes. The campaign was popular but it didn’t work to stop Live Nation from allowing Kelly to tour (the intention).

“I have had undying support from #MuteRKelly, and Kenyette is amazing,” Pace says. “I think they are accomplishing something. They are taking steps, but they’re baby steps.” Two former Kelly insiders told BuzzFeed News that the star’s world is “beginning to fall apart,” and he’s showing financial strains: Last month, he was evicted from two homes he was renting in the Atlanta suburbs, including the one where he allegedly housed Joy Savage, Azriel Clary, and others, including Pace’s friend from her high school days. “It’s falling apart, just not fast enough,” Pace says. “He should have been arrested by now. Why is he still a free man?”

Jerhonda says she refuses to be silenced and thinks that R. Kelly’s current victims need to come forward in order for law to act in their favor. She says “I think in order to change it, the victims that he has currently need to speak out. I think that would make a huge difference.”