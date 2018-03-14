These Hips! Miguel’s Bangin’ Bae Nazanin Mandi Adorns Her Oiled Up Bawwwwdy In Bikinis For Your Viewing Pleasure

Miguel’s Fianceé Nazanin Mandi Releases New Bikini Line

Singer Miguel’s fianceé Nazanin Mandi has always been beautiful but we’ve noticed her petite frame has been looking kinda curvy lately.

You guys may recall that on the show “Platinum Life” she was designing a bikini line — well the swimsuits are now available and Naz has been selling the isht outta them on the gram.

