Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny Fork Over $1,000,000 Towards Tax Lien

T.I. And Tiny Settle Shared Debt

The Harris’ are paying their bills and getting their isht together already in 2018.

According to a document obtained by The Blast, T.I. and Tiny just took a grand step toward clearing a huge tax debt. On March 5th, Tiny and her hubby handed over $1,397,283.47 to Uncle Sam. The debt was attributed to the earnings of the couple from 2012-2013. That’s when their reality show was really popping!

Thankfully for Tiny, this is the only shared debt to the Feds she owed. T.I. still owes a 2013 lien for $3,173,476.39 and a 2014 lien for $1,640,664.90, reportedly. Meanwhile, Tiny is looking like a snack and debt free on IG…

