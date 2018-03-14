Are You Feeling These Get Ups? Xscap3 Rock Iced Out Masks For EP Promo

Xscap3 Releases Promo Photo

The ladies of Xscap3 are giving fans a taste of what to expect from the trio. As previously reported Tiny Harris, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott are moving forward as a group without Kandi Burruss who’s busy on Broadway and said she doesn’t want to “tarnish their legacy.”

Now the soulful songstresses have released their “Here For It” EP that’s available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon and Google Play and they’re dropping a new photo as well.

In it we see the ladies rocking looks from Cali Girl eyewear that includes blinged out sunnies and masks.

We see you Xscap3.

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Mar 14, 2018 at 8:08am PDT

You tell us; are you feeling their get-ups?