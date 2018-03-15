Exclusive: Meet Russian Roulette, The White Rapper Who Says Hip Hop Saved Him From Addiction

Russian Roulette Premieres New Song “California Sun” Feat. MadChild

Up and coming rapper Russian Roulette credits music from saving him from becoming a statistic.

The 20-year-old rapper – who has a pistol tattooed on the side of his head – said he was in the throes of an addiction to crystal meth as a teenager, but said hip-hop helped him turn his life around.

“I got sober at 18 because of my music,” the rapper told BOSSIP. “My music helps me be sober and stay sober.”

Two years ago, he made up his mind to get clean. He moved to California and has been drug free since Jan. 2016.

“For so long, I let other people influence my decisions,” he said. “I want to be something positive in this world.”

Roulette, who is originally from Russia, got his rap name after his best friend told him he’d been playing Russian roulette with his life. These days, the rapper said he’s working on his new EP, which is set to drop later this year, and features a track with “Bone Thugs In Harmony’s” Layzie Bone about the disease of addiction.

“I feel like music now, especially rap, there’s no art behind it,” said Roulette, who cites DMX, Rakim and Eminem as his influences. “What’s really common in the rap game is a bunch of shenanigans. I like hearing a message. I think its important. I think that’s what music is about, being able to connect.”

Check out his new song, “California Sun” above. What do you think of the tune?