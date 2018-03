Me being evicted after spending rent money on #OTRII tickets to see Beyoncé and Jay Z perform the same routines they’ve performed for the last decade. pic.twitter.com/X39XEGvoip — Alex 💁🏼‍♂️✨ (@AlexWJSimpson) March 13, 2018

OTR II Presale Tix Are Shattering Twitter

The BeyHive (and everyone else) are buzzing over (zillion dollar) presale tix for the upcoming OTR II tour that went on sale today (and snatched wigs and savings accounts) in YET ANOTHER Queen Bey & Hov power move that left the whole entire internet in shambles.

Am I really willing to not pay my tuition to afford Beyoncé and Jay Z #OTRII tickets pic.twitter.com/9VjeLx1QU2 — Trixie Tang ❄️ (@RapDivaNews) March 12, 2018

