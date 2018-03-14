Dying Of Thirst: These 2 White Women Don’t Give A S#!t If O.J. Killed His Wife, They Want Selfies! [Video]

Image via Jason Bean-Pool/Getty

Two White Women Still Want Selfies With O.J. Simpson

Just days after O.J. Simpson basically admitted to the bloody murder of his wife and her friend, the Juice was loose and two thirsty broads want to bathe in his presence.

According to this TMZ video, white women in Summerlin, Nevada don’t fear Orenthal in the slightest. Peep.

Jungle Fever is murder-proof???