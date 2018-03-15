“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Deb Antney Calls Out Bow Wow For Skipping Kids’ Meet & Greet [VIDEO]
And it looks like Bow Wow learned the hard way on the newest episode of “Growing Up Hop Hop,” where momager Deb Antney confronts the rapper about blowing off a meet and greet for local kids. Antney said she was able to persuade her son Waka Flocka, to step in at the last minute, but said she was still pissed as hell at Bow Wow’s antics.
Peep the episode description:
JD is shutting it down in A-town! It’s time to turn the tables on Bow Wow and remind him who is in charge. Fed up with his wild behavior, Da Brat is gung-ho and ready to hit Bow with the business. Waka Flocka swoops in to save the day when Bow ditches Deb’s charity event. But Bow Wow isn’t off the hook just yet… Deb’s about to put him on full blast. After a breast reduction, Ayana still has a weight to get off her chest. Ayana confronts Brandon about the interview where things quickly escalate into a storm out. Meanwhile, a bus ride to Zonnique’s big, Xscape tour performance turns into hell on wheels.