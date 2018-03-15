“Growing Up Hop Hop” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Deb Antney Calls Out Bow Wow For Skipping Kids’ Meet & Greet [VIDEO] Antney said she was able to persuade When Ms. Deb’s mad – everybody better watch out.

And it looks like Bow Wow learned the hard way on the newest episode of “Growing Up Hop Hop,” where momager Deb Antney confronts the rapper about blowing off a meet and greet for local kids. Antney said she was able to persuade her son Waka Flocka, to step in at the last minute, but said she was still pissed as hell at Bow Wow’s antics.

Peep the episode description: