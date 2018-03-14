Guess The Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
Do You Recognize These Model Cakes

We haven’t played “Guess The Cakes” in a minute so we thought we’d see if you were up to the test.

These cakes belong to a model who also happens to have a son with a famous father. Can you guess who she is?

Hit the flip for the answer

Did you guess Daphne Joy?

model, Daphne Joy who is 50 Cent's baby mama, showed her enviable curvy figure as she headed out for dinner in Miami wearing a tiny white sports bra, matching white pants and heels.

SplashNews

The model mom was photographed out to dinner in Miami.

Hit the flip for more.

This @khanums.co blazer is so fire…. posting more pics of it later !

A post shared by Daphne Joy (@daphnejoy) on

Daphne took her friend Jordan Ozuna out for her birthday.

Beautiful ladies

Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Cakes

