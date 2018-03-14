Not So Fast! Are Amber Rose & 21 Savage Really Sticking A Knife In Their Relationship?

Amber Rose Responds To 21 Savage Breakup Rumors

Remember when we told you that missing pictures and Instagram unfollowings sparked Amber Rose and 21 Savage breakup rumors?

Well, it looks like gonad sniffing Amber Rose might have an explanation for why they’re seemingly on the rocks.

Amb recently told TheShadeRoom that she “accidentally unfollowed” 21 during a process where she unfollowed 100 people.

“We’re still together I just unfollowed over 100 people though. His unfollow was on accident—it’s back up now.”

Now Amb………YOU SURE?

She also added that his most recent picture went missing from her page because people were “going in on her baby.”

Likely story, right?

21’s been busy doing a lot more than just getting accidentally unfollowed by Amber Rose., he recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres this week to perform “Bank Account” and presented a $21,000 check to the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign” that helps kids learn how to save money, make money, and open bank accounts.



That’s dope. We applaud you 21 for helping to teach your fans financial literacy.