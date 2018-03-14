Kirkmatized: Twitter Is FED UP With Rasheeda’s Boo Boo The Foolery On “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL”

Soooo Kirk and Rasheeda’s storyline has been syndicated. Mona, WHY ARE WE HERE YET AGAIN. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/gx6SYKq6qi — The RealiTEA Show (@theRealiTEAshow) March 13, 2018

Rasheeda’s Boo Boo The Foolery Has Twitter On Edge

“Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” returns next week and appears to be the messiest season in Love & Hip-Hop history. It also appears to continue dragging out Kirk & Rasheeda’s dirty doggery-damaged marriage (with a never-ending outside baby saga) for the SEVENTH SEASON IN A ROW much to the disgust of Twitter who just want it to be dead and gone forever.

Rasheeda & Kirk milking that tired storyline for like, the fourth season pic.twitter.com/fMoF2ZezOW — ♛ℳ (@jxhmxl) March 13, 2018

Peep the hilarious outrage over MORE Rasheeda & Kirk in “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL.”