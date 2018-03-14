Preciousness: Toya Wright Shares Close-Up Flick Of 1-Month-Old Reign Rushing

Toya Shares Updated Baby Flick Of Month Old Reign Rushing

Toya Wright posted an updated flick of her precious seed Reign Rushing. This time we get a close up of Reign’s little face. She was born just a little over a month ago and has already changed so much! Doesn’t she look just like her mama and sister here?

She so yummy.😍😍 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

We see Reigns beautiful melanin is kicking in and of course those flames are a filter but she still too darn CUTE!! Her mama is of course keeping her fresh with personalize outfits, featuring her name and the latest sneaker fashions.

Yes mama! Baby girl is spoilt!! So cute.