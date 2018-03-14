Preciousness: Toya Wright Shares Close-Up Flick Of 1-Month-Old Reign Rushing

- By Bossip Staff
Toya Shares Updated Baby Flick Of Month Old Reign Rushing

Toya Wright posted an updated flick of her precious seed Reign Rushing. This time we get a close up of Reign’s little face. She was born just a little over a month ago and has already changed so much! Doesn’t she look just like her mama and sister here?

She so yummy.😍😍

We see Reigns beautiful melanin is kicking in and of course those flames are a filter but she still too darn CUTE!! Her mama is of course keeping her fresh with personalize outfits, featuring her name and the latest sneaker fashions.

Mommy matches my fly.😎 #twinning ❤️

Yes mama! Baby girl is spoilt!! So cute.

