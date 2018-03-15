Exclusive: Stevie J’s Lawyer In Joseline’s Child Support Suit Bails Just Weeks Before Trial Begins

Stevie J & Joseline To Face Off In Court Next Month Over Baby Bonnie Bella

Stevie J’s lawyer has bailed on him in his ongoing paternity and child support case over his baby daughter, Bonnie Bella, BOSSIP has learned.

Lawyer Adamma A. McKinnon filed court docs last week asking the judge to relieve her of representing Stevie, saying that she was no longer able to serve as his attorney because of a conflict of interest.

It was not clear what the conflict was, but McKinnon said she could not continue to represent the troubled reality star because it would create an “undue burden” on her, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The move may put “Sleaze” at a disadvantage once his case heads to trial next month, because McKinnon has repped him since Joseline initially sued him in 2016.

The lawyer said she has notified Stevie that he has take responsibility for the case as of now and must retain new counsel or represent himself on the case.

McKinnon was still listed as Stevie’s attorney’s on the case as of Wednesday, and it was unclear whether he’d retained a new attorney.

Joseline sued Stevie for paternity and child support over their now toddler daughter. Both sides have accused the other of violence and drug addiction as part of the contentious case, which is scheduled to go to trial on April 27.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Stevie’s child support woes. Earlier this month, a Manhattan Federal Court judge told the “Leave It To Stevie” star that he’d likely be facing prison time after flouting the terms of his plea deal in a separate back child support case for $1.3 million.