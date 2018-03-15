Exclusive: “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” Amber Explains Her Mental Health Woes After Almost Fighting Chrissy Lampkin [VIDEO]

“Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

Reality star Amber Portwood revealed the extent of her mental health issues following her fight with Jim Jones’ partner on the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.”

One day after nearly coming to blows with Jim Jones’ longtime partner Chrissy Lampkin, the “Teen Mom” star explained why she’s so quickly off the handle – and it all comes down to her struggles with her mental health.