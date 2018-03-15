Make It Make Sense: Two Black High School Students Suspended For Exposing Their White Classmate Using The N-Word

Black Students Suspended For Exposing Classmate Using Racial Slur

According to a report from Buzzfeed News, 15-year-old Carmani Harris-Jackson and 16-yar-old Trinity Smith, both sophomores at Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina, were each suspended from school for reposting a SnapChat video in which an unnamed (of course) White student called Carmani a racial slur.

Apparently, the whole incident began last month shortly after the Parkland High School shooting. Naturally, the matter got high school students debating gun control, how it affects their lives and the possibility of participating in today’s school walkout. There was apparently a spirited debate between Carmani and a friend of the unnamed White girl on SnapChat, which resulted in the girl saying “They’re putting laws on who can purchase a gun. No, n*gger…”

Welp, Carmani put her screen record feature to use, and she and her best friend Trinity posted it on social media to draw attention to how the “conservative” White students at school think. She says racism is a major issue at her NC high school, with KKK scratchings on bathroom stalls and frequent chants of “F You Alabama N*gger” in the hallways.

School admin caught wind of the situation, and called Carmani and Trinity to the office the next day, requesting that they each remove the video from their individual accounts. Each hesitated but eventually agreed to do so — Carmani holding out for verbal confirmation that she would face no disciplinary action for reposting the content, WITH her mother on speakerphone. However, the next day, both she and Trinity were given two-day suspensions for “causing a disruption” at school. Each of the white girls responsible for the original Snap was also disciplined with suspension.

SMH…so a student is essentially bullied with a racial slur for preferring gun safety, exposes the student for her comments…and gets punished? SMH. If this were your child, how would YOU react?

Getty