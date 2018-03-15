The Big Sean Rumors Have Reminded Everyone That Nicole Scherzinger Is An All-Time Dime

- By Bossip Staff
My first #Pilates reformer and it’s in #Dubai!

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

Nicole Scherzinger Is Bae

Who knows if the Jhene Aiko and Big Sean situation is real or not, but we do know the the rumor exists. In case you didn’t know: it’s alleged that Big Sean spent a night cuddling up to one Nicole Scherzinger and it has reminded everyone of one important fact.

Wet hair, don’t care

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

That fact? Nicole Scherzinger is absolutely bae. She been fine and continues to be fine as hell. We’re not saying we don’t blame Big Sean…but…nevermind. Just look.

Open your mind and stretch yourself this year🤸🏾‍♂️☺️

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

Dressing room vibes 🌸

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

Lady in Red💃🏾

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

    ‘Sup shortie❣️

    A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

    About last night…

    A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

    #LatinoWeek #Night2

    A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

    💃🏽

    A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

    About last night…💝

    A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

    So excited to be back on #xfactor! First live show look tonight! @ysl ❤️💋

    A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

