The Big Sean Rumors Have Reminded Everyone That Nicole Scherzinger Is An All-Time Dime

Nicole Scherzinger Is Bae

Who knows if the Jhene Aiko and Big Sean situation is real or not, but we do know the the rumor exists. In case you didn’t know: it’s alleged that Big Sean spent a night cuddling up to one Nicole Scherzinger and it has reminded everyone of one important fact.

Wet hair, don’t care A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

That fact? Nicole Scherzinger is absolutely bae. She been fine and continues to be fine as hell. We’re not saying we don’t blame Big Sean…but…nevermind. Just look.