Kendall Jenner Finally Addresses THOSE Rumors — “I Don’t Think I Have A Bisexual Or Gay Bone In My Body”

Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Gay Rumors

Kendall Jenner has never been super public with the multiple romances she’s been in. As such, rumors have long swirled around random corners of the internet that she is, in fact, the one gay sister in the Kardashian clan and keeps her dalliances with women low key while her sisters and their multiple hetero affairs and army of babies take the shine.

Of course, that’s all pure speculation from the IG peanut gallery. However, Kendall herself says “not so much.” In her cover story for the April 2018 issue of Vogue, she pretty much puts her foot down on the gay buzz about her.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before.”

But Kendall thinks the rumors spring from the fact that she’s not as big on the “here’s my (latest) boo” display as her sisters are…

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

…plus her slightly tomboyish energy:

“Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide.” She lets out a mordant chuckle. “I would never hide something like that.”

Given her family’s own experience with LGBTQ issues and whatnot, Kendall really would have no reason whatsoever to keep her lady lovin’ a secret if that were actually the way she swung. Did you ever believe that old rumor?

