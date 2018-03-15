Are You Feelin’ This Hair Do? Tamar Braxton Ditches The Lacefronts And Shaves Her Hair Down To A Low Fade

Tamar Braxton Debuts New Hair Style

Tamar Braxton is known for sporting a wide assortment of wigs, weaves, and other hair contraptions over the years. However, it looks like the singer and reality star is embracing a change in her trademark style.

Tamar took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share with her Tamartians that she was feeling “finally free” in the barber’s chair, while chunks of her hair was buzzed off and fell to the floor…

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

And a short while later, debuted a seemingly Amber Rose-esque super-short cut in what appears to be a light red or blonde color.

Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY 🤸🏾‍♀️ #happysttamarsday 🍀

With all that’s been going on in her life over the course of the last year or so, we can totally see why Tamar might feel like it’s time for a fresh moment. What do you think of her new style?

