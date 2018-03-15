Controlla Gawd: 600K People Watched Live As Drake Played Fortnite Til 5 AM, Here Are The Best Reactions

Drake Broke A Record On Twitch Last Night And Nearly Broke The Internet

Drake is a man of the people, and he proved that ten-fold on Wednesday night.

The 6 God teamed up with Ninja–a popular professional gamer–to livestream a night of the pair playing the video game Fortnite with one another. The two were joined by Travis Scott and Steelers player Juju as they spent nearly 6 hours on Twitch streaming game after game–and they broke a record on the streaming platform with the highest number of views on an individual’s stream. They even had other rappers like Lil Yachty and Logic trying to join in on their party.

Someone like Drake (the biggest rapper in the world) playing a video game live with a famous gamer is something completely unprecedented, and so were the reactions. Twitter stayed lit the entire time he was playing and the jokes that came from it were absolutely insane.

Peep all of the hilarious reactions to Drizzy spending his entire night playing video games with the internet–and making God’s Plan jokes, too.

Tell the boy drizzy he don’t want it with Bobby! 😂🤣 — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) March 15, 2018

*Drake revives Travis* "Bless me with the hands. 3. 2. 1. God's Plan. Let's get it." – Travis 2018 is wildpic.twitter.com/N7HiDoGHse — sleeping on gems (@sleepingongems) March 15, 2018