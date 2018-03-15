Offset Offspring Confirmed? Is Cardi B Birthing Her BardiSet Baby This Summer?

True or false???

Will Cardi B Give Birth To Offset’s Baby This Summer?

Another day, another Cardi B pregnancy rumor. After shutting down speculation that she’s secretly expecting Offset’s mini Migo with a series of (flat) belly-baring videos,

yess 😆😩 A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:35pm PST

there’s still chatter that Cardi’s not only pregnant—but due THIS SUMMER.

TMZ reports that Cardi will perform at Coachella despite being 7-months pregnant in July. She’s also reportedly going to continue with her scheduled Bruno Mars tour in September, just two months after having her child.

The outlet adds that Cardi could make up to $100K a night on the tour so it makes sense that she’d rush to get back on stage.

Both Cardi and Offset have denied the pregnancy rumors—-but it could be getting kind of hard to hide.

As previously reported Cardi performed at Wild 94.1’s annual Wild Splash concert and complained of being tired and out of breath while wearing a tummy concealing jacket.

“Asthma”, suuuuuuure.

