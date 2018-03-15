Key And Peele Are Teaming Up For Some Voice-Over Work With ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director

Jordan Peele And Keegan Michael-Key Are Teaming Up Again

Jordan Peele has been on a whole new level since his Key and Peele days, but that surely doesn’t mean he’d turn his back on his partner.

The Get Out director and his comedic other half, Keegan Michael-Key, are in the works to provide the voices for two demon brothers in the new stop-motion animated feature Wendell and Wild, according to reports from Deadline. The film is going to be both completely financed and distributed by Netflix, and will be directed by James and the Giant Peach’s Henry Selick, who’s also the mind behind The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Wendell and Wild is an original feature by Selick, who is going to write the script alongside Peele and Clay McLeod Chapman, who’s also worked on a few Spider-Man movies, along with The Avengers.

This is only Netflix’s second stop-motion animated film after Bubbles, a flick about Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee.

Of course, Peele became the first African American to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay this year for the groundbreaking film Get Out. Luckily for us, he will be shooting the film’s sequel later on this year.