Vince Staples Shuts Down ‘GTFOMD’ GoFundMe, Donates Money To Long Beach’s Michelle Obama Library

Vince Staples Donates His GoFundMe Money To A Good Cause

Vince Staples’ hilarious marketing campaign has finally come to an end, and the rapper has announced that he’ll be shutting down his GoFundMe campaign to donate the money elsewhere.

Staples isn’t just giving back all the money donated, though. He explained that he is going to match all of the donations made to his troll of a GoFundMe account instead to the Michelle Obama Library, which resides in his hometown of Long Beach, California. The library just recently opened in 2016 and is a huge contribution to the city’s community with resources as vast as a 3D printer.

Seeing as we clearly won’t reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am cancelling the gofundme and refunding all the little people with big voices. I expect to hear no further slander. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

I am also personally matching the donations made and donating the full amount to the Michelle Obama library of Norf Long Beach… in honor of you citch ass niggas. I love you all, good day. #gtfomd — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

The GoFundMe campaign titled #GTFOMD (or Get The F*** Off My D***) was initially launched as a way to send a message to Staples’ copious haters. He’s been getting a lot of hate lately about his newer music and his performance at live shows, so he decided to tell everyone that he’ll shut up forever and disappear for $2 million–basically, if you’re not paying his bills, don’t tell him what to do. It was a hilarious move and unsurprisingly, led up to the release of his single by the same name of his GoFundMe.

Shoutout to Vince for donating his money to the Michelle Obama Library. And thank God he didn’t get to $2 Million in donations, because we don’t want him to stop making music any time soon.