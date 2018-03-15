Welp: Idris Elba’s Succulent Somali Queen Says She Doesn’t Want Him To Play James Bond

Sabrina Dhowrie Says She Doesn’t Want Idris Elba Playing James Bond

Despite desperate pleas for Idris Elba to become the first black James Bond, there’s at least ONE person who’s not feeing the concept.

Idris’ fiancee Sabrina Dhowre recently told Britain’s The Sun that she’s juuuust fine with her man not becoming 007.

Why?

Because that’d mean more chores at home for her considering that his busy schedule would get even busier.

“He supports gender equality but we don’t always share all the chores at home because he works so much,” said Sabrina. “I can’t imagine what it would be like being married to the next James Bond, but I’d imagine he’d be 10 times as busy as he is now.”

She also spoke candidly on Big Daddy Driis’heartbreaking super sweet proposal to her at that Yardie screening…

“The proposal was crazy. I was so shocked, ” said Sabrina. “It’s a bit jarring being thrust into the spotlight, but I support everything Idris does and it’s nice to be able to be with someone who you can go through all these experiences with.”

and added that she’s not actually a model.

“I love how everyone thinks I’m a model and an actress — but actually I’m in PR.”

Oh? Could’ve fooled us you, succulent Somali Queen.

