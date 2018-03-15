God’s Plant: Here’s Why Drake Is The #1 Trending Topic And Getting Meme’d To Death

Drake Broke The Internet

When you woke up this morning, you might have been confused by the fact that Drake is the #1 trending topic right now. Why? Because he woke up in the middle of the night and decided to play the video game, Fortnite. What? Really.

Fortnite is a multiplayer game similar to Call Of Duty that all the kids are into. Once Drake hopped on, the whole entire video game community joined the game just to watch. And they made memes too!

Wow. The power of Drake, right? Sheesh. Either way, the memes are straight up hilarious. Take a look.