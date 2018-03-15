Psycho Killa? Nick Gordon’s Abused Girlfriend’s Family Fears She Will End Up Like Bobbi Kristina

Image via Michael Carpenter/WENN

Family Of Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Fears Her Death Following Abuse

We really can’t even blame them for feeling this way.

According to TMZ, the family of Nick Gordon’s girlfriend Laura Leal is fearful that she will end up dead at Nick Gordon’s hands just like Bobbi Kristina.

As we reported, Nick was arrested for domestic violence against Laura for the second time this past Saturday. Aside from the fact that Nick is unable to control himself, Laura’s family is more concerned about her desire to STILL be in a relationship with her abuser.

As one source put it, “She wants this bastard to kill her.” We’re told Laura’s cut off relations with her family — a big change from last year, when she turned to her fam after Nick’s first arrest for beating her.

Sounds like this is going to end badly for everyone involved.