Some Sweet Swirly Preciousness: Kylie Jenner Shares Another Shot Of Stormi… Plus Her Strict Rules For Baby Visits!

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos Of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is loving life as a new mom but according to reports, she’s being very protective over her baby girl.

“You have to go to her house to visit,” the insider tells Us. “She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors.” The makeup maven, who designed a butterfly-themed nursery for Stormi in her Hidden Hills, California, estate, also maintains a very strict guest list. Jenner is devoted to keeping her little girl safe and happy in her private space, which includes a $4,200 Vetro Lucite crib, a hand-me-down from sister Kim Kardashian.

Doesn’t sound too strict to us, but hey… we’re talking about one of Kris Jenner’s kids so maybe for them it is!

Anyway we know you’re here for the photo so … check out the snaps that Kylie shared of Stormi on snapchat. There’s a fan account on IG that has been posting them:

Beautiful baby riiiiight?