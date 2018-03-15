Tyler, The Creator Joins Kali Uchis To Perform “After the Storm” On ‘Fallon’ [Video]

Kali Uchis And Tyler The Creator Perform On Fallon

Kali Uchis stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of one of her newest tracks, “After The Storm.” In front of a tropical backdrop, the singer was assisted in her performance with some help from frequent collaborator Tyler, the Creator and some additional seasoning from The always legendary Roots crew.

This is the pair’s second time performing on Fallon together, check out the video below.