Really??? Evelyn Lozada Says She STILL Trusts Ex Head-Butta Hubby Chad Johnson With Her Life

Evelyn Lozada Admits She Misses Chad Ochocinco?

It sound like Evelyn Lozada still has a soft spot for her ex-husband Ocho Cinco, even after their very public abuse scandal. The “Basketball Wives” actress sat down to play a game of “Who Would YOu Call?” with TMZ. When asked to choose between any of her exes, Evelyn quickly names Chad Johnson as the first person she would dial to save her life. Her response was quick, despite being with her recent ex Carl Crawford for a long period of time, and sharing a seed together…

Take a look:

Evelyn says to not judge her response since she was asked and HAD to provide an answer. But, peep Shaunie knew how she was going to answer…

Do you think these two still send each other friendly texts???