“Bridezillas” Exclusive: 99 Problems And The Bride Is One! [VIDEO]

The Groom’s Brother Has Words For The Bride

Uh-Oh! Looks like we’re in for another lively episode of “Bridezillas” this week.

Virgin Zilla Michelle’s battle with her in-laws threatens her wedding day! Aunt & wedding planner seeks vengeance on bride. Social media obsessed Pageant Zilla, Taylor, breaks down with a serious case of FOMO when her bachelorette plans are ruined.

BRIDEZILLAS – “VIRGIN ZILLA & PAGEANT ZILLA” – Airs Friday, March 16 at 10:00pm|9:00 C

Will you be watching?