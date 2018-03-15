“Bridezillas” Exclusive: 99 Problems And The Bride Is One! [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

The Groom’s Brother Has Words For The Bride

Uh-Oh! Looks like we’re in for another lively episode of “Bridezillas” this week.

Virgin Zilla Michelle’s battle with her in-laws threatens her wedding day! Aunt & wedding planner seeks vengeance on bride. Social media obsessed Pageant Zilla, Taylor, breaks down with a serious case of FOMO when her bachelorette plans are ruined.

BRIDEZILLAS – “VIRGIN ZILLA & PAGEANT ZILLA” – Airs Friday, March 16 at 10:00pm|9:00 C

Will you be watching?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1627996/bridezillas-exclusive-99-problems-and-the-bride-is-one-video/
Categories: Bossip Exclusives, Family Feud, matrimony-dom

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus