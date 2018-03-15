The Glow Up: Draya Michele Talks Loving Beautiful Bird-Like Mug Despite Bullying

Draya Michele Details What Makes Her Confident

Who knew that Draya was bullied? The bikini dealer and ex-reality diva tells Elle she was always frail and made fun of for her features. Now she loves her long hands and neck and pointy nose. She also gives us her makeup tips and details how reality “cursed” a lot of opportunities..

“I have a new minimalistic approach to beauty. Simple hair. Simple makeup. Beautiful eyebrows and lashes…I try to enhance. Being on reality tv was a gift and curse. A lot of doors were closed for me. Being famous takes away from your artistic and creativity.”

RT @ELLEmagazine: "For years I didn't know who I was, and I wasn't confident." Designer and former Basketball Wives star @drayamichele talks about how she found her confidence and learned to feel beautiful: pic.twitter.com/lILln1soWJ <—- ❤️❤️❤️ — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) March 5, 2018

Interesting way to refresh her brand. Thoughts on this new “minimal” Draya?