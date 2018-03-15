Shi**y Sibling: Dylann Roof’s Sister Arrested For Threatening Students On #NationalWalkoutDay, “I Hope You Get Shot!”

Image via Richland County Sheriff

Dylann Roof’s Sister Arrested For Weapons And Threats On #NationalWalkoutDay

Apparently the entire Roof family are redneck pieces of s#!t and should be treated accordingly.

A WISTV report reveals that the sister of Charleston church murderer Dylann Roof, Morgan Roof, has also been arrested for threatening violence against people of color and her fellow students.

Morgan was walked off of the A.C. Flora High School campus in steel bracelets after she was caught with a knife, pepper spray and marijuana yesterday.

Morgan also posted a Snapchat that concerned authorities where she went on violently racist rant that wished death on students participating in #NationalWalkoutDay:

Your walking out for the allowed time of 17 min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do? I hope its a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway No offense ofc buuut

This dusty heffa was released on $5,000 bond and was not allowed to return to school.