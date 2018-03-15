Seen On The Scene: Draya Michele, Paris Jackson, Winnie Harlow And Skai Jackson Hit Up Dior Party In LA

Draya Michele, Winnie Harlow And Bella Hadid Among Guests For Dior Private Party

Dior hosted a private party in West Hollywood Tuesday night and the guest list was pretty poppin. Among invitees were Draya Michele, Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson, Skai Jackson, Winnie Harlow and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Paris Jackson and Skai Jackson wore similar looks to the party

Check out more pictures from the party below