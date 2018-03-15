HAAAAAAN! Philanthropic French Montana’s Ugandan Health Center Successfully Serves 300,000 People

- By Bossip Staff
Judy Eddy/WENN.com

French Montana’s Ugandan Health Center Helps 300K People

Now, this is what we like to hear.

Resident Bad Boy French Montana recently did some good in Uganda that’s paid off in a major way. Last year the “Pop That” rapper donated $100K to Uganda’s Suubi Health Care Center and since then, it’s successfully serviced 300,000 people.

We see you Frenchie!

French was previously recognized as a Global Citizen ambassador for his work in Uganda.

Keep up the great work.

