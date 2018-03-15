HAAAAAAN! Philanthropic French Montana’s Ugandan Health Center Successfully Serves 300,000 People
- By Bossip Staff
Now, this is what we like to hear.
Resident Bad Boy French Montana recently did some good in Uganda that’s paid off in a major way. Last year the “Pop That” rapper donated $100K to Uganda’s Suubi Health Care Center and since then, it’s successfully serviced 300,000 people.
We see you Frenchie!
French was previously recognized as a Global Citizen ambassador for his work in Uganda.
Keep up the great work.