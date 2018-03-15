Catch Up: What Have The Castmembers Of Love & Hip-Hop ATL Been Up To Since Last Season

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Catching Up With The LHHATL Cast We are four days away from the return of America’s favorite reality show and it’s time for everyone to get caught up. What are these seven reality superstars up to? Well, hit the flip and find out. There’s a lot of relationships, break ups, babies, divorces and fisticuffs to discuss. Hit the flip and find out…

Erica Mena – This is her first LHH:ATL season but she’s been glowing up like crazy over the last few years. First, she spent some time letting Bow Wow sit on her lap, but that relationship fell apart.

She’s also taking over for Joseline, who has been all over the news for her Cardi B disses and beef with Mona. And let’s not forget that Erica got her acting chops on Masters Of None – in an episode that won an Emmy.

AND she’s getting thicker by the second.

Stevie J – He is in all sorts of turmoil over his child support issues to the tune of $1.3 Million.

And of course he broke up with Joseline for good.

Mimi Faust – She’s been booed up with a lovely lady named Tamera Young and she seems pretty happy. She’s been pretty low-key otherwise.

Karlie Redd – She’s been on Black Ink Crew throwing hands and acting up like only she knows how. Toss those hands, queen.

Rasheeda – She’s still being a boo boo the fool with Kirk. Jesus.

Tommie Lee – She turned herself in to authorities earlier last week for assaulting someone in ATL. She posted three racks for bail.