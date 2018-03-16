Is This Your King??? Black Twitter Can’t Believe T’Challa Let The Avengers Bring Colonizer Carnage To Wakanda

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

King T’Challa’s Saltine Sympathy Is Breaking Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over the SPECTACULAR Avengers: Infinity War trailer that showcases all the best things about the MCU along with King T’Challa allowing the Avengers to bring inevitable colonizer carnage to our beloved Wakanda in a dazzling sequence that sent Black Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious outrage over King T’Challa’s “Infinity Wars” decision on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus