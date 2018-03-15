Pay Yo Bills: Future Mrs. Toni Birdman-Braxton Owes $780,000 In Back Taxes

Toni Braxton In The Red With IRS Before Birdman Wedding

Toni Braxton might want to get on top of her tax liens before jumping the broom with her feathery rap King Birdman. The singer owes almost $1 Million is back taxes from 2015 until now. According to The Blast, Four tax liens have been filed against Braxton recently: two from the State of California and two from the federal government. This is how it breaks down:

State of Californa

2015: $113,500.93

2016: $116,870.07

Federal

2015: $310,223.28

2016: $240,214.01

This federal debt Toni has acquired total to $780,808.29. Recently Tiny and T.I. cleared their shared debt for over $1.3 million to the IRS. It took them about 3 years to cough up the money. Maybe Toni plans to do the same?