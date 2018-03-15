Sayonara Snapchat! Rihanna Blasts App For Deplorable Domestic Violence Joke About Her & Breezy

Rihanna Responds To Snapchat Domestic Violence Joke

WELP! Snapchat might as well close up shop now that a certain Bad Girl’s put them on blast. Rihanna recently blasted Snapchat for asking users to play a disgusting game of “Would You Rather” asking them to either “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

And although Snapchat issued several apologies (seriously, at least two), Rih Rih’s not having it and shaming the app for being insensitive to domestic violence victims.

“Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away,” said Rih.

Rihanna responding to Snapchat's ad. I can't believe they did this. pic.twitter.com/TpHQIXTm4j — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) March 15, 2018

The Navy has taken that as a call to boycott Snapchat and the effects have been damning already. Snapchtat stocks have plummeted.

You never win when you play dirty—-especially not with Rihanna.

How Rihanna told us to walk away from Snapchat and how we're gonna respond. pic.twitter.com/9fHxIxxpKG — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 15, 2018

Rihanna said delete Snapchat so guess what I’m doing!!! #Navy — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 15, 2018

