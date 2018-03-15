Sayonara Snapchat! Rihanna Blasts App For Deplorable Domestic Violence Joke About Her & Breezy
- By Bossip Staff
WELP! Snapchat might as well close up shop now that a certain Bad Girl’s put them on blast. Rihanna recently blasted Snapchat for asking users to play a disgusting game of “Would You Rather” asking them to either “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”
And although Snapchat issued several apologies (seriously, at least two), Rih Rih’s not having it and shaming the app for being insensitive to domestic violence victims.
“Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away,” said Rih.
The Navy has taken that as a call to boycott Snapchat and the effects have been damning already. Snapchtat stocks have plummeted.
You never win when you play dirty—-especially not with Rihanna.
