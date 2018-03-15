Good Riddance: Joe McKnight’s Killer Sentenced To 30 Years

Man Sentenced to Prison in Joe McKnight Fatal Shooting Ronald Gasser is sentenced to 30 years in prison in the road-rage shooting death of former NFL player Joe McKnight. Gasser was convicted of manslaughter in New Orleans. #JoeMcKnight #RonaldGasserhttps://t.co/kEyYwHGmAb pic.twitter.com/WAKJdkAZZ9 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 15, 2018

Joe McKnight’s Killer Ronald Gasser Sentenced

The killer of Joe McKnight is going to jail. As previously reported Ronald Gasser, the man witnesses say stood over the former NFL player’s lifeless body after a road rage shooting, was facing a second-degree murder charge.

Now after Gasser was found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter, he’s been sentenced to 30 years.

NOLA.com reports that Jefferson Parish Judge Ellen Kovach sentenced Ronald Gasser to 30 years in prison for gunning down McKnight after a five-mile, mutual road rage-fueled chase.

The judge also admonished both men for the incident.

“Let this be a cautionary tale to all driver who rage behind the wheel of their car at other drivers,” said Kovach. “The tragedy could have been avoided if either man “had the good sense, the courage and the wisdom to simply disengage.”

Gasser was facing 40 years behind bars.