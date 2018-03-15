Azealia Banks Plea Deal For Biting Security Guard’s Breast On Shaky Ground

Rapper Azealia Banks sighted at BBC Radio studios on August 29, 2013 in London, England.

Troubled Rapper In Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday Morning

Azealia Banks’ plea deal for attacking a club security guard is in turmoil, BOSSIP has learned.

The pint-sized artist appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday for a “re-sentencing,” where her third degree assault charge would be reduced to disorderly conduct in exchange for abiding by the terms of her plea deal: attending anger management classes, continuing to seek mental health treatment, abide by an order of protection against her victim and stay out of trouble for a year.

Cops arrested Banks after she beat up a female security guard outside a Manhattan nightspot, even biting the guard’s breast as part of her frenzied attack. Last March, she pled guilty to assault in the third degree and accepted the plea deal.

However, prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office questioned whether Banks had actually completed the number of hours of anger management that she agreed to under the plea.

The judge gave both sides two weeks to figure out exactly how many hours of anger management classes she’d actually completed, and the “212” rapper is now due back in court early next month. If she hasn’t abided by the terms of the plea deal, she could be stuck with the assault rap on her record.